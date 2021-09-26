Gulf moisture returns along with rain chances this week

Wrapping up the first weekend of fall on a great note in the Brazos Valley Sunday as drier air hangs on for another day. Enjoy it! A deeper surge of Gulf moisture arrives through the day Monday and into early Tuesday, bringing more humid conditions and raising overnight lows for the better part of the upcoming work week.

Starting with Monday, a slightly less comfortable (but still not bad) morning looks to be in the works with temperatures dipping down into the mid 60s by the morning commute. Noticeably more cloud cover works in throughout the day with daytime highs reaching for the low 90s by the afternoon. Because of the increasing dew points, heat index values come back into the picture, with feels-like temperatures sitting in the mid 90s by the second half of the day. With the daytime heat and moisture, a few isolated showers/stray rumble will be a possibility, but more of us than not look to sit on the drier side.

As high pressure weakens across Southeast Texas and an area of low pressure sends a few disturbances our direction, rain chances build into midweek. Scattered rain will be a possibility Tuesday, but as of right now, the best chances to find a bit more coverage of the rain and storm activity sit on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain will need to be monitored with a heavier downpour/stronger storm, but overall welcomed rain as we get ready to close out what has been an extremely dry September in the Brazos Valley. Downside to the added moisture -- more uncomfortable mornings as overnight lows only reach down into the low 70s as early as Tuesday, but with the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, daytime highs look to only climb into the mid 80s through the second half of the work week.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.