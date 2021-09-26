Higher humidity and rain chances return this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What a gorgeous first weekend of fall it has been in the Brazos Valley! Drier air has made mornings comfortable and afternoons bearable, but changes are in the works through the upcoming work week as a surge of Gulf moisture and rain chances return.

The high pressure system that has been in place over the past several days will shift eastward in the next 48 hours, allowing the humidity to work back into southeast Texas. That muggy feel will be more noticeable in the mornings as overnight lows only look to dip down into the low 70s by Tuesday, a big difference from the 50s / low 60s that we’ve been waking up to over the past several days. Along with a humid start, heat index values come back into the picture making it less comfortable in the afternoons.

Drier air living to see another day in the Brazos Valley today -- but a surge of Gulf moisture returns through the day Monday & into early Tuesday. You'll really notice the humidity in the mornings as the mugginess works back in, raising overnight lows pic.twitter.com/p4nsMRGUeb — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) September 26, 2021

Along with increasing dewpoints, an area of low pressure well off to our west will trek towards the Four Corners region in the coming days. This system will send a few disturbances our direction that -- when combined with the added moisture in place -- will increase rain chances into midweek.

An area of low pressure off to our west will send disturbances into the Brazos Valley this week, increasing rain chances (KBTX)

A few isolated showers / stray rumbles will be possible on Monday as a warm front lifts north, ahead of scattered rain and storm activity possible by Tuesday. Rain chances build into midweek with the best chances to find a bit more coverage currently sitting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered rain and storm chances are in the forecast as we get ready to wrap up what has been an extremely dry September in the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Heavy rain, lightning and the occasional gust of wind will need to be monitored with a heavier downpour / stronger storm, but overall welcomed rain as we get ready to close out what has been an extremely dry September in the Brazos Valley. While this range may need to be fiddled with over the next few days, rainfall totals of 0.75″ - 1.75″+ may be up for grabs through the coming week.

Numbers may need to be adjusted a touch, but currently rainfall totals in the 0.75" - 1.75" range may be up for grabs over the next 7 days. (KBTX)

