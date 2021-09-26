I Heart Bryan launches volunteer initiative

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan has a new volunteer initiative called “I Heart to Help,” and it’s designed to bring the community together and help address volunteer shortages.

The group launched the program Saturday by assisting local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Wednesday, KBTX shared the story of how the two groups were coming together to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace address their low inventory in beds.

I Heart Bryan is hosting a bed build Saturday for Sleep in Heavenly Peace - TX, College Station. Volunteers are at 509 S. Bryan Ave till noon if you want to help out! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, September 25, 2021

“They had a need for volunteers so we helped initiate that to bring everyone together,” said Mickell Faquir, I Heart Bryans director of volunteer services. “We have all walks of life in here that are sanding building beds, building all the key components to make a bed for a child.”

Faquir said I Heart to Help’s mission is to bring residents together and address volunteer needs in our community.

I Heart to Help will be holding future volunteer initiatives with other nonprofits. To get involved click here.

Add this to things to do in BCS on a Saturday because we truly enjoyed helping Sleep in Heavenly Peace - TX, College... Posted by I Heart Bryan on Saturday, September 25, 2021

