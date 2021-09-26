Rollover crash reported Sunday morning between Hearne and Bryan
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews Sunday morning responded to a rollover crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne.
It happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 2549 and Sutton Road.
Drivers should expect delays in both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 6 as crews work to clear the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
