Rollover crash reported Sunday morning between Hearne and Bryan

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews Sunday morning responded to a rollover crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 2549 and Sutton Road.

Drivers should expect delays in both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 6 as crews work to clear the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

