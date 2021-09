BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police is investigating a double shooting Saturday night.

The two victims shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane.

BPD says this is an active investigation.

