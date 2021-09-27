Aggies motivated after loss to Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football suffered their first loss in 12 games dating back to last year, falling to Arkansas 20-10. It’s not the way the Aggies would have liked to kick off conference play, but now they’re motivated to bounce back against Mississippi State this Saturday.

The Aggies remember the last time they lost which goes back a year ago to Week 2 against Alabama. Texas A&M was able to rally off 8 straight wins to finish out the season. After this loss to Arkansas, the Aggies said they’re ready to have a similar response. They know they need to focus on themselves and are motivated to come back stronger.

”Nobody likes the feeling of losing,” A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith stated. “When you do lose, you’re going to remember that feeling. I’m pretty sure this team is going to remember this feeling, and we’re going to come back a whole lot stronger than we ever have before. It’s a sight to see,” Smith added.

“Watch us ball,” A&M defensive back Demani Richardson exclaimed. “We’re not worried about the haters or the doubters. We’re just worried about focusing on ourselves and just staying as a team and playing as a team,” Richardson added.

The Aggies will kick off against Mississippi State this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

