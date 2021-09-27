Advertisement

Aggies motivated after loss to Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as Texas A&M defensive back Demani...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) give chase in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football suffered their first loss in 12 games dating back to last year, falling to Arkansas 20-10. It’s not the way the Aggies would have liked to kick off conference play, but now they’re motivated to bounce back against Mississippi State this Saturday.

The Aggies remember the last time they lost which goes back a year ago to Week 2 against Alabama. Texas A&M was able to rally off 8 straight wins to finish out the season. After this loss to Arkansas, the Aggies said they’re ready to have a similar response. They know they need to focus on themselves and are motivated to come back stronger.

”Nobody likes the feeling of losing,” A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith stated. “When you do lose, you’re going to remember that feeling. I’m pretty sure this team is going to remember this feeling, and we’re going to come back a whole lot stronger than we ever have before. It’s a sight to see,” Smith added.

“Watch us ball,” A&M defensive back Demani Richardson exclaimed. “We’re not worried about the haters or the doubters. We’re just worried about focusing on ourselves and just staying as a team and playing as a team,” Richardson added.

The Aggies will kick off against Mississippi State this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Bryan Saturday night
Angela Grimes remained in jail Sunday morning on bonds totaling $22,800.
Bryan woman charged with DWI with child in vehicle and assaulting first responders
Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
It happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 2549 and Sutton...
Rollover crash reported Sunday morning between Hearne and Bryan
Cindy Gerke
Husband allegedly shot by wife after serving wife divorce papers

Latest News

Balanced Offense Leads to Texas A&M’s Sweep of Gamecocks
Balanced Offense Leads to Texas A&M’s Sweep of Gamecocks
Some Texas A&M students camped out for ticket pull
Texas A&M students line up early for ticket pull
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
Three Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 5
Sam Houston State Football
TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced