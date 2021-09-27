Be Remarkable: Leslie Davis is giving area children ‘A Reason to Dream’

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - “It takes a village to raise a child” is an old adage that Leslie Davis is putting into action every day through the new nonprofit organization A Reason to Dream.

“I have a passion for helping others,” said Leslie. “These kids today are the future and we want them to be great leaders. We want them to understand that they must be successful, and it takes a village and a community to come together and make sure they have the resources and support they need to make it happen.”

The Hearne native is the founder and president of A Reason to Dream and hosted its first event in April 2021. She uses her own childhood experiences and the childhood experiences of her four daughters to help guide the group’s mission to empower, uplift, and support the youth of the Brazos Valley at all times - especially in her hometown.

The organization uses four programs to achieve this: education, health and wellness, life skills, and sports. A fifth program being added on soon will focus on mentorship.

A Reason to Dream has already hosted a number of successful events for kids including Mother’s Day Crafting, an Oral Hygiene event, Camp Dream Summer Day Camp, a Lil’ Dreamers Cheer Camp, and a Nutritional Dreams event.

“My goal is to one day have a building for this organization and I want it to be as successful as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley,” said Leslie.

Leslie was nominated for this week’s award by her sister, Jodi Cooks, who also helps with the organization and serves as a board member.

“Helping others is what it’s all about. It’s the Godly thing to do.”

“She stepped out on faith and did this. I’m so proud of her,” said Jodi. “She had a vision that has led to more educational and supportive resources for the youth. She works full time and takes care of her 4 daughters, but yet finds time to run the nonprofit organization while filling in the gap of positive youth development.”

Leslie also credits her parents, Joe and Tracey Cooks, with inspiring her to give back to her community.

“My late mother taught us as young kids, that helping others is what it’s all about. It’s the Godly thing to do and it’s the great thing to do, and I just feel so good when I’m able to help somebody. But it’s not about me. It’s about this community. Our organization belongs to the community and these great kids,” said Leslie.

Currently, the organization is in need of financial support and donors to help keep the programs going and there’s also a need for more volunteers to help.

The next big event for the group is a Falling In To Fall Family Fun Fest planned in downtown Hearne on Saturday, October 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, face painting, pony rides, train rides, fall leaf coloring, and a free fall photo per family.

“It is definitely far from easy but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world and I’m grateful for the board members that I do have,” said Leslie. “I believe in God, I trust God and God has led me this far into this organization so I know that he’s only going to allow me to do more with it.”

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Leslie Davis with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

