Burleson County latest to enact Burn Ban
Ban lasts 90 days or until conditions improve
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an abnormally dry September, Commissioners Court officials for Burleson County have enacted a 90 day Burn Ban.
Officials are hopeful that this week’s expected rain will alleviate the wildfire danger, but have decided to err on the side of caution and disallow unapproved open burning for the time being.
The ban was adopted Monday, September 27.
