Caldwell ISD in need of more bus drivers, makes routes more efficient this school year

The district has made bus operations more efficient this school year.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD has made some changes to their bus operations this year and parents are asking what those changes entail.

The school district says they are shorthanded on bus drivers and they’ve gone to making their routes as efficient as possible this school year.

They no longer go to every door in town or in the rural areas and instead have more group pickup and drop-off points.

Recently they made adjustments after a school bus didn’t have enough space for a large band instrument.

”And so it’s one thing to bring your flute on the bus and hold it in your lap. But if you have a tuba, you’re taking up a seat and this is really a result of not having enough drivers. It’s not about the money, I would run extra buses if I have it but we’re having to put 60 on a bus just because we don’t have enough drivers to get everybody home,” said Andrew Peters, Caldwell ISD Superintendent.

The district is also in need of more substitute teachers.

