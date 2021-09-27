Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas A&M University as part of Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series.

The event, hosted by the Texas A&M University Young Americans for Freedom chapter, will take place Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Rudder Auditorium. Tickets will be released closer to the event, but it’s free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to have Vice President Pence speak at Texas A&M and many other schools this year,” said YAF President Governor Scott Walker in a press release.

“Serving as YAF’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar allows me to make the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to thousands of students across our nation, and I’m excited to do this with Young America’s Foundation,” said Pence.

