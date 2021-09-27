Advertisement

Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M

Pence will take part in the YAF Campus Lecture Series
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas A&M University as part of Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series.

The event, hosted by the Texas A&M University Young Americans for Freedom chapter, will take place Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Rudder Auditorium. Tickets will be released closer to the event, but it’s free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to have Vice President Pence speak at Texas A&M and many other schools this year,” said YAF President Governor Scott Walker in a press release.

“Serving as YAF’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar allows me to make the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to thousands of students across our nation, and I’m excited to do this with Young America’s Foundation,” said Pence.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Bryan Saturday night
Angela Grimes remained in jail Sunday morning on bonds totaling $22,800.
Bryan woman charged with DWI with child in vehicle and assaulting first responders
It happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 2549 and Sutton...
Rollover crash reported Sunday morning between Hearne and Bryan
Cindy Gerke
Husband allegedly shot by wife after serving wife divorce papers
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after abducting two Central Texas children

Latest News

The list of active Burn Bans around the Brazos Valley as of September 27, 2021.
Burleson County latest to enact Burn Ban
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
State of Texas opens COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Waco
'Hell or High Seas' creators in studio
Starring BCS men, ‘Hell or High Seas’ documentary about veteran PTSD premieres in Bryan
9/27
Monday PinPoint Forecast 9/27