Gulf moisture returns along with rain chances this week

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Not quite as pleasant of weather to step out to this morning, but it’s certainly felt worse! The first dose of humidity returns today, and we will definitely feel it by this time tomorrow. Because of the increasing dew points, heat index values come back into the picture, with feels-like temperatures sitting in the mid 90s by the second half of the day. With the daytime heat and moisture, a few isolated showers/stray rumble will be a possibility, but more of us than not look to sit on the drier side.

As high pressure weakens across Southeast Texas and an area of low pressure sends a few disturbances our direction, rain chances build into midweek. Scattered rain will be a possibility Tuesday, but as of right now, the best chances to find a bit more coverage of the rain and storm activity sit on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain will need to be monitored with a heavier downpour/stronger storm, but overall welcomed rain as we get ready to close out what has been an extremely dry September in the Brazos Valley. Downside to the added moisture -- more uncomfortable mornings as overnight lows only reach down into the low 70s as early as Tuesday, but with the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, daytime highs look to only climb into the mid 80s through the second half of the work week.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

