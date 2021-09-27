Advertisement

Humid air surges in; rain & storms return to the forecast

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Monday was our last day to enjoy a relatively dry feel for a while, but a lack of comfort may be repaid in needed rainfall over the coming days. As a warm front sweeps north overnight it opens the door for muggy, Gulf air to return ahead of sunrise. That will keep overnight lows in the low 70s and more of a sticky feeling as you start the day (especially compared to the past several mornings). It may also allow for sunrise to unlock a shot at scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder across the far eastern reaches of the area between 7am and noon, with most activity staying along or east of I-45. By the very late afternoon hours to about sunset, we turn our attention to the southwestern corner of the area where another chance for isolated thunderstorms may make a quick appearance -- best chance falling around Lee, Washington, and Austin Counties. The window here is short: 5pm - 8pm.

A disturbance passing through Texas from the west will bring a better opportunity for widespread rain between pre-sunrise and mid-morning Wednesday. If we can light up a line of thunderstorms, as projected, rainfall amounts for some may only collect between 1/4″ to 3/4″ with stronger storms may be able to dump localized 1″ to 3″ totals as this line moves northwest to east-southeast. Higher rainfall totals may fall out of storms capable of wind gusts 25-35mph and there will be a need to monitor the lightning potential as students walk or wait for the bus to start the school day. More of these hard-to-place disturbances will keep off & on chances for rain in the forecast. While we will need to take this day-by-day, 7-day rainfall total could run 2″ to 4″, with localized 4.5″+ if it all comes together as projected. This is a week with a much-needed shot at wet weather, but also one to check back on the forecast daily.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms, mainly before noon. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

