BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game against Alabama on October 9 at Kyle Field will kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The ranked showdown will be aired nationally and will mark the first appearance for the Aggies in primetime on CBS. The Texas A&M/Alabama matchup is set to be aired on CBS for the eighth time in the last nine years.