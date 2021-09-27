NFL Aggies Week 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Aggies had big performances in Week 3 of the NFL, including Myles Garrett who broke the Browns’ franchise record for sacks in a game with 4.5.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 4.5 sacks (franchise record), 7 tackles (4 for loss), 6 QB hits. 26-2 win over Chicago.

That's a franchise record for sacks in a game for @Flash_Garrett.



📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX

📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/nEl2Qn8kLJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2021

Myles Garrett has 2.5 sacks in the first half alone. #Browns



📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/G0GHeQ4h8A — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Von Miller LB (Denver) - 1 sack, 3 tackles (1 for loss), 2 QB hits. 26-0 win over NY Jets

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 18/27 197 YDS. 3 TDS. 2 INT. 56 rushing YDS. 25-16 win over Indianapolis

#Titans strike first in the AFC South battle.



📺: #INDvsTEN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/m7mlL3Wx8T — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 8 catches 106 YDS. 34-24 loss to LA Rams

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 7 catches 104 YDS. 31-19 win over Jacksonville

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) 1/1 FG (32 YDS). 2/2 XPs. 25-16 win over Indianapolis

MONDAY:

Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - vs Philadelphia

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.