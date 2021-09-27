Advertisement

NFL Aggies Week 3

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Aggies had big performances in Week 3 of the NFL, including Myles Garrett who broke the Browns’ franchise record for sacks in a game with 4.5.

  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 4.5 sacks (franchise record), 7 tackles (4 for loss), 6 QB hits. 26-2 win over Chicago.
  • Von Miller LB (Denver) - 1 sack, 3 tackles (1 for loss), 2 QB hits. 26-0 win over NY Jets
  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 18/27 197 YDS. 3 TDS. 2 INT. 56 rushing YDS. 25-16 win over Indianapolis
  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 8 catches 106 YDS. 34-24 loss to LA Rams
  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 7 catches 104 YDS. 31-19 win over Jacksonville
  • Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) 1/1 FG (32 YDS). 2/2 XPs. 25-16 win over Indianapolis

MONDAY:

  • Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - vs Philadelphia

