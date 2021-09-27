Pair of Aggies Crack Top 10 as A&M Finishes Second at Schooner

NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team had a pair of top 10 finishers and earned runner-up honors in the team race at the University of Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic at the Par-70, 6,112-yard Belmar Golf Club on Monday.

On the strength of all four scorers finishing at par-or-better in the final round, Texas A&M (+4) climbed up one spot to secure its highest finish since the 2017-18 season. The Aggies were bested by last year’s national runner-up Oklahoma State (-16) who is ranked No. 3 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) rankings. The Maroon & White defeated three teams in the top 25 of the WGCA poll, including No. 7 Baylor. The team shot the second-lowest final round in the field, carding a 4-under 276. The Aggies notched their second-straight top-four finish to open the season, which the program has not done since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign.

“I was proud of them for how they responded after yesterday,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We gutted it out and went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma State all day long. It showed me a lot of what we are made of. All of our girls haven’t been in that position in a long time, so I thought we looked extremely tough today. To battle with them all day and pull out a runner-up finish was great.”

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter cracked the top 10, finishing third and tied for seventh, respectively. The duo became the first Aggie pair to crack the top 10 of the player leaderboards since Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree accomplished the feat at the Jim West Challenge on Oct. 21, 2019.

Fernández García-Poggio posted a 3-under with rounds of 71-68-68 in the second tournament of the year. The junior now has two top-three finishes this season, including an individual title at the Sam Golden Invitational to open the season. The Spaniard sank 12 birdies and parred 33 holes to secure her spot near the top of the leaderboard. This marks the fourth top-three finish of her career.

Slaughter raced up the rankings in the final round, shooting up 12 spots and finishing with a 1-over 211 (68-74-69). The sophomore garnered a spot in the top 10 to join Fernández García-Poggio. This is the fourth top-10 finish of the Houston, Texas, native’s career, dating back to her time at the University of Houston.

Jennie Park notched the best finish of her Aggie career, tying for 15th with a 3-over 213 (75-69-69). The junior tied for the second-most pars with 42 throughout the tourney.

Adela Cernousek (70-77-70—217) and Ava Schwienteck (71-78-74—223) tied for 33rd and 54th, respectively.

Next Up

The Aggies travel to San Marcos, Texas, to take part in the Jim West Invitational Oct. 17-18.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 2 Texas A&M 280 (E) 288 (+8) 276 (-4) 844 (+4) 3 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 71 (+1) 68 (-2) 68 (-2) 207 (-3) T7 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-2) 74 (+4) 69 (-1) 211 (+1) T15 Jennie Park 75 (+5) 69 (-1) 69 (-1) 213 (+3) T33 Adela Cernousek 70 (E) 77 (+7) 70 (E) 217 (+7) T54 Ava Schwienteck 71 (+1) 78 (+8) 74 (+4) 223 (+13)

