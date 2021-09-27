Popular kids entertainer filming newest video in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cowboy Jack has brought his Texas-based YouTube show to College Station. The kids entertainer travels all around Texas taking kids on what he calls “virtual field trips.”

Parents - Meet Cowboy Jack! Howdy Parents, I'm Cowboy Jack! I hope your kids are enjoying the weekly episodes we're putting out and I just wanted to take a moment and introduce myself to you as a parent/caregiver/grandparent/guardian or whatever your role in molding your kid's minds into greatness! I created the show out of desperation because my little boy would only watch one show...and while it's a great show we just needed variety. As far as I'm concerned we're already a huge success because my son thinks I'm cool! Please watch and enjoy! Posted by Cowboy Jack - Educational Videos for Kids on Sunday, August 29, 2021

For his latest episode, Cowboy Jack is teaming up with Bryan and College Station-based business Clean R Cans to teach everyone about garbage trucks and the importance of cleaning out your garbage can.

What does the Clean R Cans Team, a popular Children’s Show, Cowboy Jack - Educational Videos for Kids and the City of College Station have in common? We will tell you soon 😊 Posted by clean R cans on Monday, September 27, 2021

Cowboy Jack whose real name is John Havard says there couldn’t have been a better place to shoot his new episode than College Station.

“We want to get everywhere we can in the state and the amazing city of College Station invited us to do this with them and lent us their crew and their resources to film the episode, and what a prettier place to film,” says Havard.

The episode should be published in a few weeks. You can see other videos from Cowboy Jack here.

