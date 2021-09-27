Popular kids entertainer filming newest video in College Station
Cowboy Jack makes fun and educational content for children
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cowboy Jack has brought his Texas-based YouTube show to College Station. The kids entertainer travels all around Texas taking kids on what he calls “virtual field trips.”
For his latest episode, Cowboy Jack is teaming up with Bryan and College Station-based business Clean R Cans to teach everyone about garbage trucks and the importance of cleaning out your garbage can.
Cowboy Jack whose real name is John Havard says there couldn’t have been a better place to shoot his new episode than College Station.
“We want to get everywhere we can in the state and the amazing city of College Station invited us to do this with them and lent us their crew and their resources to film the episode, and what a prettier place to film,” says Havard.
The episode should be published in a few weeks. You can see other videos from Cowboy Jack here.
