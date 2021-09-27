Advertisement

Starring BCS men, ‘Hell or High Seas’ documentary about veteran PTSD premieres in Bryan

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When Taylor Grieger and Stephen O’Shea reconnected years after they were high school classmates in College Station, they did not yet know the journey they would take together.

Just a few years later, the two took a sailing trip around the tip of South America and back again, inviting a documentary crew to come along.

The ocean’s treachery was not the only danger faced on that trip, however; the high seas became the backdrop for Grieger’s own story of living with post-traumatic stress disorder as a military veteran.

Now, the feature-length documentary “Hell or High Seas” is debuting on streaming services worldwide. But first, Grieger and O’Shea say it was important to offer local people the opportunity to see the film on the big screen ahead of its official world premiere.

On October 1 and 2, tickets are still available for showings of “Hell or High Seas” at the Premiere Cinema Bryan.

Learn more about the film here, including how you can watch it at home starting Oct. 12.

