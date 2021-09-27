Texas A&M students line up early for ticket pull

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M football game is a hot ticket around College Station and students are making sure they can get their hands on one. Ticket pull happens before every home football game and students line up to get a ticket before they run out.

Win or lose, the 12th Man will always support their Aggies. This was the scene this morning as students wait in line hoping to get tickets for the next home game against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/qzjmnHHBxb — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) September 27, 2021

Seniors have priority as they are able to snag a seat on the first day they become available while juniors, sophomores, and freshmen have to wait their turn on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively.

Texas A&M senior Tanner Miller has been standing in the ticket pull line since he first started at A&M and even brought a tent to stay overnight. Like all freshmen, Miller had to sit in the third deck so he’s very excited to move down closer to the action on the field.

“It’s just neat as you get older, as you pay your dues, you’re able to move further down in the stadium and get better and better seats for super football fans like us,” Miller said.

Some students plan on setting up their tents as soon as the Mississippi State game is over to make sure they get tickets to see the Aggies take on Alabama on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.