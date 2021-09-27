TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Tarleton’s Greg Eggleston Jr. and Sam Houston’s Seth Morgan have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for September 20 through September 26.

Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, Texas, went into Conway, Ark. and helped the Bearkats open up WAC/ASUN Challenge play with a 45-35 win at nationally-ranked Central Arkansas. The Preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year was 19-of-37 on his pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns, which all came in the first half. He also added 48 yards on the ground on 10 rushes, including a long of 19 yards.

Eggleston, a freshman defensive back from San Antonio, picked of a pair of passes in just his third collegiate game as the Texans earned a 40-21 win over New Mexico Highlands. His first pick came on the first play of NMHU’s second drive of the game, picking off a 22-yard attempt. On the Cowboys’ final drive, he gathered his second interception, putting together a 12-yard return to allow Tarleton to kneel down to end the game. He also added four tackles in the winning effort.

Morgan, a freshman from Houston, earns his second WAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after going 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in a 45-35 win over nationally-ranked Central Arkansas. Now a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, his scores against UCA came from twice from 22 yards and once from 32 yards.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Stone Earle completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats earned the 56-0 road win at Lamar … Stephen F. Austin’s Korbyn White led the ‘Jacks with 71 yards rushing, scoring on a nine-yard rush early in the game in a 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.) … Tarleton’s Daniel Wright Jr. rushed for a season-high 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over New Mexico Highlands.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Jordan Paup added five more tackles, including a tackle for loss and fumble recovery, to his season totals in 56-0 non-conference win at Lamar … Stephen F. Austin’s Rayshad Nichols recorded seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, in the Lumberjacks 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.).

Other special teams nominees: Stephen F. Austin’s Lenard Lemons had a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown and added 23 yards on kick returns in a 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.) … Tarleton’s Dray Roberson gave the home fans some excitement early in the second quarter with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to put the Texans up 30-7 over New Mexico Highlands.