Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some residents who live on Bittle Lane in Bryan say they feel more concerned for their safety after a double shooting that occurred in their neighborhood on Saturday night.

Two people were shot at a home in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane in the Thomas Heights area south of Henderson Park.

Both victims survived, but no arrests have been made.

“I never heard of something like that. That’s why I moved over here because it’s a quiet neighborhood,” Bittle Lane resident Stephen Jefferson said. “To hear something like that is scary.”

That’s the same way many of the people living on the street reacted when they heard about the crime.

It’s also how one of the victims, 21-year-old Jateria Taylor, describes the neighborhood.

Taylor was at her grandmother’s home with her friend Curtis Owen, the other victim, after returning home from a quick trip to a nearby store to grab some ice cream and drinks. As they were taking their items inside the house, Taylor says a man she had seen walking up and down the street earlier that day began shooting at the two of them. She says the gunman fired six shots. One grazed her right arm, and another hit Owens in the leg.

Taylor says she’s unsure if the shooting was random or targeted, but she does she was certain the gunman was aiming for them.

Other neighbors are concerned about how close the violence is coming to their doorstep, like 15-year-old Itan Granados. He’s been living in the neighborhood with his family for the past three years.

“I didn’t know much about it until I heard the cops coming and everything,” Granados said. “I just got kind of worried because it’s the third time it’s happened on this street.”

“We had the Henderson Park shooting like three months ago, maybe four, and now this,” Bittle Lane resident Ralph Trujillo said. “It’s getting closer and closer, it seems like it.”

All of them say they’re starting to feel concerned for their own safety.

“To be in my own home and all of a sudden you don’t feel safe is concerning,” Jefferson said. “Now that it’s moving over here, you have to start raising an ear at it to see what’s actually going on.”

“I kind of get scared during the morning because I have three little sisters,” Granados said. “I have to take them down the street to the bus stop, so I’m kind of worried for my safety and my sisters’.”

“We need to watch out for each other more,” Trujillo said. “These people are elderly around here. They only come out just when they have to.”

Bryan police say they have no new information on the shooting to release at this time.

“I don’t know what’s going to prevent it,” Trujillo said. “It remains to be seen what’s going to prevent these shootings in the future.”

“To be honest, I just want this to stop,” Granados said. “I don’t want more crime on this street.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.