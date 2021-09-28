Advertisement

18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 30, eastbound lanes shut down

Highway 30 wreck near FM 2620
Highway 30 wreck near FM 2620(Antonio Luna)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler ran off the road on Highway 30 near FM 2620 Tuesday evening, resulting in a rollover crash, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene had to extract the driver. The sheriff’s office says the driver refused medical treatment.

There were no other vehicles involved in the rollover, according to the sheriff’s office. Eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

