18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 30, eastbound lanes shut down

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler ran off the road on Highway 30 near FM 2620 Tuesday evening, resulting in a rollover crash, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene had to extract the driver. The sheriff’s office says the driver refused medical treatment.

There were no other vehicles involved in the rollover, according to the sheriff’s office. Eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

