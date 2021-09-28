Back to humid! Rain chance stays through end of week

Aaaaand just like that, we’re back to muggy! Humidity has increased overnight, and it may also allow for sunrise to unlock a shot at scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder across the far eastern reaches of the area between 7am and noon, with most activity staying along or east of I-45. By the very late afternoon hours to about sunset, we turn our attention to the southwestern corner of the area where another chance for isolated thunderstorms may make a quick appearance -- best chance falling around Lee, Washington, and Austin Counties. The window here is short: 5pm - 8pm.

A disturbance passing through Texas from the west will bring a better opportunity for widespread rain between pre-sunrise and mid-morning Wednesday. If we can light up a line of thunderstorms, as projected, rainfall amounts for some may only collect between 1/4″ to 3/4″ with stronger storms may be able to dump localized 1″ to 3″ totals as this line moves northwest to east-southeast. Higher rainfall totals may fall out of storms capable of wind gusts 25-35mph and there will be a need to monitor the lightning potential as students walk or wait for the bus to start the school day. More of these hard-to-place disturbances will keep off & on chances for rain in the forecast. While we will need to take this day-by-day, 7-day rainfall total could run 2″ to 4″, with localized 4.5″+ if it all comes together as projected. This is a week with a much-needed shot at wet weather, but also one to check back on the forecast daily.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms, mainly before noon. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

