Bryan ISD’s Hope Locker looking for coat donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hopes Locker provides clothing, food, and other necessities to Bryan ISD students and their families.

Hope’s Locker is seeking donations of new and gently used coats as they prepare for the fall and winter seasons.

School officials say they’re accepting coats of all sizes but are in desperate need of coats size 10 and up.

“We all know how important a good coat is when it gets chilly outside, so it really does make a big difference in the life of a child,” said Tara Dupper, Bryan ISD social worker.

”If you’re cold, it’s hard to learn, and it’s hard to focus in the classroom, so we want to make sure that as the weather gets chilly, our kids that aren’t necessarily able to afford a new coat can come to our office and get one for free,” said Dupper.

School officials request that you schedule an appointment to donate. To make a donation, you can call Hopes Locker at 979-209-7042. It’s located on the campus of Bryan Collegiate High School 1901 W. Villa Maria Road Bryan, TX 77802

We are putting out the call for coats! We've had a lot of requests but can only really fill the need for younger kiddos... Posted by Hope's Locker at Bryan ISD on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.