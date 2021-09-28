COVID in Context: More than 1,800 Brazos County residents have received a booster shot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services now reports information about COVID-19 booster shots on its vaccine dashboard.

In the entire state, 420,031 residents have received an “additional dose” of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the language on the dashboard.

In Brazos County specifically, 1,855 residents have received a booster dose.

To see the data for another Texas county, click here.

