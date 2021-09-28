Advertisement

COVID in Context: More than 1,800 Brazos County residents have received a booster shot

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services now reports information about COVID-19 booster shots on its vaccine dashboard.

In the entire state, 420,031 residents have received an “additional dose” of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the language on the dashboard.

In Brazos County specifically, 1,855 residents have received a booster dose.

To see the data for another Texas county, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Cowboy Jack
Popular kids entertainer filming newest video in College Station

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: Sept. 28
COVID in Context: Sept. 28
9/28
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 9/28
Although the infusion center itself is only for university students, faculty, and staff,...
COVID-19 mobile antibody infusion center opens on Texas A&M campus