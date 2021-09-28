Early morning storms may create a messy morning commute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbance moving through West Texas Tuesday evening brings the potential for much-needed rain to the Brazos Valley by early Wednesday morning. While this could be the most significant rain the area has seen this month, it is expected to wake some up before alarms go off and could slow down the morning commute for others. While confidence in the rain chance is high, the timing of when storms reach the area will be highly dependent on how activity moves and forms west of I-35 through the evening hours.

Timing of these storms suggest initial impacts will be felt during the following time frames:

Eastern counties from 3-5AM

Central Brazos Valley 5-7AM

Western counties from 8-10AM

Time frame of the storms moving in from the west early tomorrow morning (KBTX)

ALTERNATIVE FORECAST: Some data trends headed into Tuesday night suggest a shift in the timing of these storms. This shift indicates storms moving into the western edge of our region as early as 10PM to midnight and moves east into the Brazos Valley though the pre-sunrise hours of Wednesday.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected with these storms. Under the biggest downpours, some minor and brief street flooding is possible just in time to slow down the morning commute. Wind gusts in excess of 25-30 mph are likely with some of these storms. While this could impact the morning commute, storms are expected to stay below severe threshold.

• Current plan: Rain & storms reach the Brazos Valley leading to sunrise Wednesday, moving west to east with the chance to make a mess of the AM commute.

• What we need to monitor: How storms form/move west of I-35 into the overnight.

