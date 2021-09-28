Fall has arrived at P-6 Farms

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially fall in the Lonestar state and to celebrate, P-6 Farms is holding its annual weekend fall festival Oct. 2 through Nov. 7.

The fall festival is fun for the whole family as it includes activities for all ages.

“We have ‘u-pick flowers’- Zinnias and Sunflowers, ‘u-pick pumpkins’, our corn maze, lots of vintage rides,” said Carey Poole, Co-Owner of P-6 Farms. “We have pig races, mini horse races- a lot of fun things.”

“People should come out just to experience good wholesome fun,” said Poole.

Each year the Poole family, the owners of P-6 farms, designs a special corn maze. This year’s maze is the most meaningful, according to Maddie Poole. This year’s design is dedicated to cancer awareness.

Inside the corn maze are two smaller mazes one for children and one for adults.

This year the festival is bringing in some new buildings and attractions.

According to Carey Poole, this year they’ll have mini-horse races, more photo opportunities, a tractor graveyard like Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, and a new kitchen that will be cooking up all the food.

Poole says tickets must be purchased online.

Nov. 6 and 7 will mark “heroes weekend” at the farm.

“First responders, veterans, current military & teachers will receive free admission along with one immediate family member,” according to P-6 Farms website. “Please bring a valid military or teacher I.D. to show at the gate.”

Update! Our Pre Season Sale has ended! The FINAL chance to save is here! Our Pre Season Sale is LIVE! 🥳 Now through Friday, save $4 per ticket! 🎉 Tickets are available for a limited time & quantity! 🎟️Get yours now: p-6farms.com/pricing Posted by P-6 Farms on Monday, September 13, 2021

P-6 Farms is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The farm is located at 9963 Poole’s Road in Montgomery.

