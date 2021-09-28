Advertisement

Gomez Wins Silver Medal with Colombia at South American Volleyball Championship

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Texas A&M volleyball libero Camila Gomez recently won a silver medal with the Colombia women’s national team at the 2021 Women’s South American Volleyball Championship held in Barrancabermeja, Colombia.

With the second-place finish at the event, Gomez and her team has qualified for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships, which are set to be hosted in the Netherlands and Poland, from September 23 to October 15, 2022. Gomez adds this medal with Colombia to her extensive collection, which includes a silver medal at the Pan American Games in 2019 where she was voted the best libero.

The Cali, Colombia, native played one season at Texas A&M, starting in all 31 matches for the Aggies in 2019. For her success on the court, Gomez was placed on the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) South All-Region Team. She holds the record for digs (23) in a three-set match, while her 470 digs in 2019 rank fifth in program history in a single season. Additionally, Gomez was named the Texas A&M Invitational MVP and recognized academically by landing a spot on the First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

Balanced Offense Leads to Texas A&M’s Sweep of Gamecocks
Balanced Offense Leads to Texas A&M’s Sweep of Gamecocks
Texas A&M Golf
Pair of Aggies Crack Top 10 as A&M Finishes Second at Schooner
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as Texas A&M defensive back Demani...
Aggies motivated after loss to Arkansas
Some Texas A&M students camped out for ticket pull
Texas A&M students line up early for ticket pull