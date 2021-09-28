Gomez Wins Silver Medal with Colombia at South American Volleyball Championship

Former Texas A&M volleyball libero Camila Gomez recently won a silver medal with the Colombia women’s national team at the 2021 Women’s South American Volleyball Championship held in Barrancabermeja, Colombia.

With the second-place finish at the event, Gomez and her team has qualified for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships, which are set to be hosted in the Netherlands and Poland, from September 23 to October 15, 2022. Gomez adds this medal with Colombia to her extensive collection, which includes a silver medal at the Pan American Games in 2019 where she was voted the best libero.

The Cali, Colombia, native played one season at Texas A&M, starting in all 31 matches for the Aggies in 2019. For her success on the court, Gomez was placed on the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) South All-Region Team. She holds the record for digs (23) in a three-set match, while her 470 digs in 2019 rank fifth in program history in a single season. Additionally, Gomez was named the Texas A&M Invitational MVP and recognized academically by landing a spot on the First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

