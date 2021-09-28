Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
McCaffrey continues to recover at a Waco hospital.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local Catholic community is coming together to pray for a longtime leader at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Monsignor John McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in Groesbeck. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan says he was heading to Mexia to fill in for a pastor. The church says he was seriously injured with broken bones.
Groesbeck Police said McCaffrey was traveling on Highway 14 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. It’s unclear why the crash happened.
McCaffrey is recovering at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco. He was listed in good condition Tuesday. McCaffrey also serves as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.