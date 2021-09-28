Advertisement

Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas

McCaffrey continues to recover at a Waco hospital.
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local Catholic community is coming together to pray for a longtime leader at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Monsignor John McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in Groesbeck. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan says he was heading to Mexia to fill in for a pastor. The church says he was seriously injured with broken bones.

Groesbeck Police said McCaffrey was traveling on Highway 14 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. It’s unclear why the crash happened.

McCaffrey is recovering at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco. He was listed in good condition Tuesday. McCaffrey also serves as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Dear St. Joseph Parish Family, Early Sunday morning on his way to Mexia to fill in for the pastor, Msgr. John...

Posted by St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, September 27, 2021

