Nobel Prize laureate named among Hagler Institute for Advanced Study fellows

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M University announced its 10th class.

The eight fellows include a recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, according to the university. Other fellows include scientists, engineers and scholars who have been internationally recognized for their achievements.

“Every year for the last decade, the Hagler Institute has enhanced the Texas A&M research community through its exceptional ability to consistently attract the world’s brightest minds to our campus,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said. “Combined with the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, the Hagler Institute also persuades many of these National Academy-level researchers to join our own illustrious and permanent faculty.”

During the year, fellows work with faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture, life sciences, engineering medicine and science. Fellows will also work with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.

The Class of 2021-22 Hagler Fellows include:

Kevin G. Bowcutt , Principal Senior Technical Fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics, Boeing Research and Technology – Bowcutt is an internationally recognized expert in hypersonic aerodynamics, propulsion integration and vehicle design and optimization. He is a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Bowcutt will collaborate with faculty and students in the College of Engineering.

Jacqueline H. Chen , senior scientist, Combustion Research Facility, Sandia National Laboratories – Chen is a pioneer in the application of advanced computational methods to understand combustion and chemical reactions relevant to engines. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Chen will collaborate with faculty and students in the College of Engineering.

Jennifer H. Elisseeff , Jules Stein Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University – Elisseeff specializes in engineered biomaterials that can replace, repair or regenerate human tissues. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine. Elisseeff will collaborate with faculty and students in the colleges of engineering and medicine.

Theodore Goodson III , Richard Barry Bernstein Collegiate Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering, Department of Chemistry, University of Michigan – Goodson investigates nonlinear optical and energy transfer in organic multi-chromophore systems for particular optical and electronic applications. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Goodson will collaborate with faculty and students in the College of Science.

Arthur M. Jaffe , Landon T. Clay Professor of Mathematics and Theoretical Sciences, Department of Physics, Harvard University – Jaffe’s major work has been in the realm of understanding quantum theory and the mathematics that it inspires. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Jaffe will collaborate with faculty and students in the College of Science.

Nancy R. Sottos , Department Head and holder, Maybelle Leland Swanlund Endowed Chair, The Grainger College of Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – Sottos develops polymers and composites capable of self-healing and regeneration, self-reporting and self-protection to improve reliability. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Sottos will collaborate with faculty and students in the College of Engineering.

Donna T. Strickland , professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada – Strickland was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics for developing chirped pulse amplification, used in corrective eye surgery, industrial machining and medical imaging. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. Strickland will collaborate with faculty and students in the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering, and the colleges of science and agriculture and life sciences.

Nikolay I. Zheludev , professor and deputy director of the Zepler Institute, University of Southampton, United Kingdom – Zheludev is a founding member of the closely interlinked fields of metamaterials and nanophotonics. He is a fellow of the Royal Society and an international member of the National Academy of Engineering. Zheludev will collaborate with faculty and students in the colleges of science and engineering, and Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

The Hagler Institute will induct the class during its annual gala in 2022.

