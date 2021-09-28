Advertisement

Purchase pumpkins and give back to the community at the same time

What a “gourd” way to give back!
BCS Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch
BCS Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Habitat for Humanity Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch is now open and selling pumpkins all in the name of helping neighbors.

The pumpkin patch is open seven days a week and offers pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures.

The proceeds of the pumpkin patch go straight back into the community according to Connie Flickinger, Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch Bryan Manager.

“All of the profit we make off these pumpkins here stays here locally to build homes for families in need in our community, so it’s really exciting, besides having such a wonderful atmosphere where people can come and enjoy themselves with their family, that its benefits such a wonderful cause here in our community and helping other families as well.”

Beyond different kinds of pumpkins, family play areas are set up, with several different kinds of photo opportunities.

On Oct. 30, there will be a trick-or-treat event at the pumpkin patch from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Flickinger says they will build a maze in the pumpkin patch and several different local organizations will be set up handing out candy to the kids.

“Last year we had over 300 kids come out and this year we hope it’s even bigger,” said Flickinger.

The pumpkin patch is open seven days per week. Its hours are Sundays through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It’s located at 2301 E 29th Street in Bryan.

Habitat for Humanity BCS Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch is now open! Sunday - Friday 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday...

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

P-6 Farms Fall Festival
Fall has arrived at P-6 Farms
COVID in Context: Sept. 28
COVID in Context: More than 1,800 Brazos County residents have received a booster shot
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: Sept. 28
COVID in Context: Sept. 28