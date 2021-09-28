Purchase pumpkins and give back to the community at the same time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Habitat for Humanity Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch is now open and selling pumpkins all in the name of helping neighbors.

The pumpkin patch is open seven days a week and offers pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures.

The proceeds of the pumpkin patch go straight back into the community according to Connie Flickinger, Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch Bryan Manager.

“All of the profit we make off these pumpkins here stays here locally to build homes for families in need in our community, so it’s really exciting, besides having such a wonderful atmosphere where people can come and enjoy themselves with their family, that its benefits such a wonderful cause here in our community and helping other families as well.”

Beyond different kinds of pumpkins, family play areas are set up, with several different kinds of photo opportunities.

On Oct. 30, there will be a trick-or-treat event at the pumpkin patch from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Flickinger says they will build a maze in the pumpkin patch and several different local organizations will be set up handing out candy to the kids.

“Last year we had over 300 kids come out and this year we hope it’s even bigger,” said Flickinger.

The pumpkin patch is open seven days per week. Its hours are Sundays through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It’s located at 2301 E 29th Street in Bryan.

Habitat for Humanity BCS Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch is now open! Sunday - Friday 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday... Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.