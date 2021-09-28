Reports of violent crime up significantly in Bryan in 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reports of violent crime in Bryan were up by more than 25% in 2020 compared to 2019. That’s according to the FBI’s annual report on crime in the United States.

Bryan police received 463 reports of violent crime in 2020, according to the FBI. In 2019, BPD reported 370 reports of violent crime.

According to the FBI report, reports of violent crime in College Station were down in 2020. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office also saw a decrease in reports of violent crime last year.

View the full report here.

