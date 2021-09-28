Advertisement

Salvation Army BCS accepting Angel Tree applications for upcoming holiday season

Application enrollment is open until Friday, Oct. 8.
Salvation Army BCS is now accepting Angel Tree applications for the upcoming holiday season....
Salvation Army BCS is now accepting Angel Tree applications for the upcoming holiday season. The deadline to apply is October 8th.(The Salvation Army BCS)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station has opened the application process for their yearly Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program.

Similar to last year, the application process can be completed entirely online and is available in both English and Spanish.

Those without internet access can apply at the kiosk in the main Salvation Army office located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.

The application process includes a verification of financial need and proof of identification for both parents or guardians and their children. The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 8. Captain Andrea Israel says the Salvation Army has to start planning far in advance to make sure every deserving family’s application is able to be processed in time.

On Nov. 12, The Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station will host their Angel Tree kick-off event in the food court of the Post Oak Mall. It’s here that families, individuals and organizations can adopt their Angel Tree family by choosing the name of a child off the tree. Angel Tree volunteers will be stationed by the tree Monday through Saturday until Dec. 13. There’s also an option to adopt a family online.

Israel says all Angel Tree donations must be collected before the distribution of the gifts on Dec. 16 and 17.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to know that you have made a child or children’s Christmas in the community,” Israel said. “This community is so great at lifting one and other up, and supporting each other. This is a wonderful and easy opportunity for our community to support another mother, another father, another child in the community. And who knows? Maybe it was a child who sat next to your child in class this year.”

Last year, the local Salvation Army chapter was able to help 1,000 families give their children the holiday they deserved.

For more information about Angel Tree, you can visit this website or watch here:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
BCS Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch
Purchase pumpkins and give back to the community at the same time
P-6 Farms Fall Festival
Fall has arrived at P-6 Farms
COVID in Context: Sept. 28
COVID in Context: More than 1,800 Brazos County residents have received a booster shot