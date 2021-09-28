Salvation Army BCS accepting Angel Tree applications for upcoming holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station has opened the application process for their yearly Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program.

Similar to last year, the application process can be completed entirely online and is available in both English and Spanish.

Those without internet access can apply at the kiosk in the main Salvation Army office located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.

The application process includes a verification of financial need and proof of identification for both parents or guardians and their children. The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 8. Captain Andrea Israel says the Salvation Army has to start planning far in advance to make sure every deserving family’s application is able to be processed in time.

On Nov. 12, The Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station will host their Angel Tree kick-off event in the food court of the Post Oak Mall. It’s here that families, individuals and organizations can adopt their Angel Tree family by choosing the name of a child off the tree. Angel Tree volunteers will be stationed by the tree Monday through Saturday until Dec. 13. There’s also an option to adopt a family online.

Israel says all Angel Tree donations must be collected before the distribution of the gifts on Dec. 16 and 17.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to know that you have made a child or children’s Christmas in the community,” Israel said. “This community is so great at lifting one and other up, and supporting each other. This is a wonderful and easy opportunity for our community to support another mother, another father, another child in the community. And who knows? Maybe it was a child who sat next to your child in class this year.”

Last year, the local Salvation Army chapter was able to help 1,000 families give their children the holiday they deserved.

For more information about Angel Tree, you can visit this website or watch here:

