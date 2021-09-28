Advertisement

SARC leaders celebrate R. Kelly conviction as a win for sexual assault survivors

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders at the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley (SARC) say R&B singer R. Kelly’s sexual assault conviction is important for survivors of sexual assault in the Brazos Valley.

SARC leadership says the verdict sends the message that the nation will listen to survivors and provide resources to protect them and prosecute abusers.

Officials say that support is critical to helping survivors handle the difficult legal process involved in prosecuting abusers.

“The legal process can be very arduous it can be lengthy and traumatic itself,” said SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc, “so having the verdict come out yesterday in support of survivors, supporting the witnesses that came forward is huge.”

SARC provides survivors of sexual violence and their significant others immediate support, crisis intervention, accompaniments, and referrals.

You can learn more about the organization and how you can help them in their mission by clicking here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

