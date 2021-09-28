SARC leaders celebrate R. Kelly conviction as a win for sexual assault survivors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders at the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley (SARC) say R&B singer R. Kelly’s sexual assault conviction is important for survivors of sexual assault in the Brazos Valley.

SARC leadership says the verdict sends the message that the nation will listen to survivors and provide resources to protect them and prosecute abusers.

Officials say that support is critical to helping survivors handle the difficult legal process involved in prosecuting abusers.

“The legal process can be very arduous it can be lengthy and traumatic itself,” said SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc, “so having the verdict come out yesterday in support of survivors, supporting the witnesses that came forward is huge.”

SARC provides survivors of sexual violence and their significant others immediate support, crisis intervention, accompaniments, and referrals.

