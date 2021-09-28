Advertisement

Stormy start expected Wednesday morning

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan for extra time to get where you need to go tomorrow morning -- Wednesday’s commute looks like it could be messy and slower thanks to widespread rain and thunderstorms. A passing disturbance has drug scattered rain and a few storms across the southern and southeastern Brazos Valley through the day Tuesday. An isolated non-severe storm or two remains possible through sunset before fading with the loss of our heat of the day. Where storms are expected to keep on: West Texas -- these are the ones to monitor into the overnight. As they advance west, this stormy weather is expected to cluster and create a broken line of activity as they approach I-35. As of the current timing (some variation possible depending on exactly how western activity forms and reacts tonight), arrival times are as follows:

  • Western / Northwestern Brazos Valley: 3am - 5am
  • Central, Southwest, Northeast Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 5am - 7am
  • Eastern Brazos Valley: 7am - 9am

While an overall severe weather threat seems low, strong storms could produce a quick 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain, with localized higher totals, that could create brief street flooding at the morning drive time. Lightning and wind gusts to 30mph will be a concern, specifically for those that bike, walk, or catch a bus to work or school. Stormy, rainy weather is expected to clear from west to east between mid-morning and midday (at the latest). Another storm system dropping south to the Desert Southwest continues the chance for scattered rounds of rain and thunderstorms into the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms after 3am. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for rain and storms, mainly before noon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Back to humid! Rain chance stays through end of week
Afternoon Weather Update
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
9/28
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 9/28
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Humid air surges in; rain & storms return to the forecast