Stormy start expected Wednesday morning

Plan for extra time to get where you need to go tomorrow morning -- Wednesday’s commute looks like it could be messy and slower thanks to widespread rain and thunderstorms. A passing disturbance has drug scattered rain and a few storms across the southern and southeastern Brazos Valley through the day Tuesday. An isolated non-severe storm or two remains possible through sunset before fading with the loss of our heat of the day. Where storms are expected to keep on: West Texas -- these are the ones to monitor into the overnight. As they advance west, this stormy weather is expected to cluster and create a broken line of activity as they approach I-35. As of the current timing (some variation possible depending on exactly how western activity forms and reacts tonight), arrival times are as follows:

Western / Northwestern Brazos Valley: 3am - 5am

Central, Southwest, Northeast Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 5am - 7am

Eastern Brazos Valley: 7am - 9am

While an overall severe weather threat seems low, strong storms could produce a quick 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain, with localized higher totals, that could create brief street flooding at the morning drive time. Lightning and wind gusts to 30mph will be a concern, specifically for those that bike, walk, or catch a bus to work or school. Stormy, rainy weather is expected to clear from west to east between mid-morning and midday (at the latest). Another storm system dropping south to the Desert Southwest continues the chance for scattered rounds of rain and thunderstorms into the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms after 3am. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for rain and storms, mainly before noon. High: 86. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

