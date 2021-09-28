Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Rollins Finishes Second at Pro Tennis Tour Stop in College Station

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins claimed second place at the Pro Tennis Tour stop at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Rollins, a junior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, posted a 3-1 record in pool play to advance to the four-person first place draw. In the semifinals, Rollins topped former Texas A&M All-American Harrison Adams in three sets. In the finals, Rollins dropped a 6-3, 6-4 result to Baylor’s Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi.

