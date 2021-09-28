Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H teams place high at State Fair

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County 4-H Food Challenge Teams recently competed at the State Fair of Texas.

The Brazos County Junior Team won Grand Champion Junior Team. The team of Lainey Dodd, Jake Long, Lance McGarr, and Logan Sherrod, beat out 25 teams from across the state.

The Brazos County Senior Team was selected as Reserve Grand Champion Team. Senior team members Delayna Hold, Taylor Colvin, Lauren Cottrell, and Becca Catlin competed against 19 senior age teams from across Texas.

Both teams say it was a great day of competing and were happy to get a chance to go to the State Fair.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H teams place high at State Fair
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H place high at State Fair
The Blinn Alumni and Friends Association is naming six inductees to its 2021 Hall of Honor...
Treat of the Day: New Blinn College Hall of Honor inductees
Treat of the Day: New Blinn College Hall of Honor inductees
Treat of the Day: Bryan student finishes top 18 in Miss Texas Teen USA pageant
Treat of the Day: Bryan student finishes top 18 in Miss Texas Teen USA pageant