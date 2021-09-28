Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H teams place high at State Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County 4-H Food Challenge Teams recently competed at the State Fair of Texas.

The Brazos County Junior Team won Grand Champion Junior Team. The team of Lainey Dodd, Jake Long, Lance McGarr, and Logan Sherrod, beat out 25 teams from across the state.

The Brazos County Senior Team was selected as Reserve Grand Champion Team. Senior team members Delayna Hold, Taylor Colvin, Lauren Cottrell, and Becca Catlin competed against 19 senior age teams from across Texas.

Both teams say it was a great day of competing and were happy to get a chance to go to the State Fair.

