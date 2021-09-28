Advertisement

Treat of the Day: New Blinn College Hall of Honor inductees

The Blinn Alumni and Friends Association is naming six inductees to its 2021 Hall of Honor class.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association will induct six civic leaders into its Hall of Honor during a special luncheon taking place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center.

The ceremony will honor alumnus and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative General Manager/CEO Matt Bentke, RELLIS External Academic Advisory Council Chair Hunter Goodwin, decorated military veteran and Blinn Foundation Board of Directors member Dr. A.C. “Buddy” Krizan, former Blinn College Foundation Director and Blinn alumnus Kenneth Mutscher, alumnus and Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Company Director Dathan C. Voelter, and alumnus and former Blinn College trustee Steve Westbrook.

The Hall of Honor recognizes Blinn’s most distinguished alumni, local business leaders, and those who have made a significant impact in their communities or professions. Inductees are recognized at a luncheon during Blinn’s homecoming week each year.

If you’d like to attend the luncheon honoring the inductees, you can purchase $25 individual tickets or $200 reserved tables. Email Blinn Foundation administrative assistant Sharon Loukanis or call 979-830-4017 to purchase tickets.

The Alumni and Friends Association maintains contact with all former students and friends of the College, encourages support for and participation in the educational, cultural, athletic, and social programs of the College, encourages personnel recruitment by members, assists the College in achieving planned goals and objectives, and provides fellowship among former students and friends.

