2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge Television Schedule Set

2022 Big 12-SEC Challenge
2022 Big 12-SEC Challenge(Southeastern Conference)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Birmingham, Ala. – ESPN has announced the television network designations and start times for the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29, 2022.

All 10 of the Big 12′s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event.

The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning five of the nine games played. The SEC holds a 25-24 advantage over the last five years of the event.

This will be the seventh year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last six events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge (All Times Eastern)

12:00 p.m. – LSU at TCU [ESPN2]

2:00 p.m. – West Virginia at Arkansas [ESPN/2]

2:00 p.m. – Oklahoma at Auburn [ESPN/2]

2:00 p.m. – Missouri at Iowa State [ESPNU]

4:00 p.m. – Baylor at Alabama [ESPN/2]

4:00 p.m. – Oklahoma State at Florida [ESPN/2]

4:00 p.m. – Kansas State at Ole Miss [ESPNU]

6:00 p.m. – Kentucky at Kansas [ESPN]

6:00 p.m. – Mississippi State at Texas Tech [ESPN2]

8:00 p.m. – Tennessee at Texas [ESPN]

