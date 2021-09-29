Aggie Women’s Basketball Lands 12 Games on National Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured in 12 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Aggies’ national docket is set to be broadcast on SEC Network and is highlighted by games at home against Texas (Dec. 5), Vanderbilt (Dec. 30), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Feb. 24).

All other games at home will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Paradise Jam will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

Last year, the team went on to set a program best .893 winning percentage with a 25-3 record. The Aggies won their first ever SEC regular season title and return eight players from last year’s squad, including two starters.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

2021-22 Full Schedule

Date Opponent TV Designation Time (CT)

Nov. 3 Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.) TBA 7:00 PM

Nov. 9 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SECN 7:00 PM

Nov. 11 Southern SECN+ 7:00 PM

Nov. 15 DePaul SECN+ 7:00 PM

Nov. 18 SFA SECN+ 7:00 PM

Nov. 25 Pittsburgh ESPN3/ESPN+ 7:00 PM

Nov. 26 South Dakota ESPN3/ESPN+ 7:00 PM

Nov. 27 Northwestern ESPN3/ESPN+ 7:00 PM

Dec. 1 Little Rock SECN+ 11:00 AM

Dec. 5 Texas SECN 3:00 PM

Dec. 9 Texas Southern SECN+ 7:00 PM

Dec. 12 at TCU TBA 1:00 PM

Dec. 19 Rice SECN+ 2:00 PM

Dec. 20 UTSA SECN+ 2:00 PM

Dec. 30 Vanderbilt SECN 8:00 PM

Jan. 2 at LSU TBA 2:00 PM

Jan. 6 at Tennessee SECN 5:30 PM

Jan. 9 Florida SECN+ 2:00 PM

Jan. 13 at South Carolina SECN 6:00 PM

Jan. 16 Auburn SECN 4:00 PM

Jan. 20 Ole Miss SECN+ 7:00 PM

Jan. 23 at Missouri SECN 5:00 PM

Jan. 30 at Mississippi State SEC 3:00 PM

Feb. 3 Arkansas SECN 8:00 PM

Feb. 6 at Kentucky SECN 11:00 AM

Feb. 13 LSU SECN+ 2:00 PM

Feb. 17 at Ole Miss SECN 8:00 PM

Feb. 20 Alabama SECN 5:00 PM

Feb. 24 South Carolina SECN 7:30 PM

Feb. 27 at Georgia TBA 1:00 PM