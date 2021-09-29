Aggie Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Slate at H-E-B Invitational

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares for the opening act of its 2021-22 schedule this weekend, as the Maroon & White prepare to take part in the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center Thursday thru Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3. The Aggies are scheduled to take on student-athletes from Arizona, Arkansas, host-Baylor, Texas and Tulsa.

“We are excited to finally have our first true competition of the season,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have had some really strong practices, and going into a tournament like this, you will have a much better feel as a coach after seeing your team in competition mode. The goal is to get better every day and to get match tough. We will get some different combinations going in the doubles, and with all of the new players we have on our team, we are going to figure out which combinations have the best chemistry and the best chance to succeed going forward.”

Six Aggies will make the trip to Baylor’s campus, headlined by a trio of returning players in Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins. The Wollongong, Australia, native McBryde compiled a 17-5 overall singles record with a 14-7 mark in doubles in 2020-21 and led the Aggies with a career-high eight clinch wins during the dual match season. Di Laura had a 5-1 finish in singles with a 2-1 record in doubles play in her first year in Aggieland, while Robbins compiled a 6-3 singles campaign with a 7-4 tally in doubles competition.

Additionally, three newcomers will make their collegiate debut on the banks of the Brazos. Jeanette Mireles leads the ensemble, entering the fray as a blue chip prospect according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, ranking as the No. 30 player nationally and the No. 3 recruit from the state of Texas. Ellie Pittman, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, earned a five-star rating while the Cypress, Texas, native Kayal Gownder arrives as a three-star prospect.

Matches begin Thursday afternoon in the doubles competition at 12 p.m., with singles matches to follow soon thereafter. The Aggies will begin play on each of the following three days at 9 a.m. with play set to conclude Sunday afternoon.