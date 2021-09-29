Brazos County Commissioners begin redistricting process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in a special workshop session to discuss and take the first steps to start the redistricting process for the county.

Since the previous census in 2010, Brazos County has grown more than 17%. With that growth comes the legal requirement of redistricting and establishing voter lines. Redistricting is the method of ensuring each district or voting block is as even as possible and fairly represented.

Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, an Austin-based law firm, is overseeing the redistricting for the county. According to an initial assessment from the firm Brazos County Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 saw the most growth, leaving Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 underrepresented and unbalanced by over 10%. Brazos County’s total population is 233,849. The ideal size of each district is 58,462, according to the firm. Currently, Precinct 1 is 18.99% larger than its ideal size, with Precinct 2 being 4.4% larger than its ideal size. Precincts 3 and 4 are both more than 11% below their ideal size at 11.8 and 11.6%.

Commissioner Nancy Berry represents Precinct 3, one of the undersized districts. She says she’s looking forward to having the districts more balanced.

“We’ve learned what we already knew, and that is a precinct has to be equal in size. One person, one vote, and so we’re out of balance now because of the growth from South College Station from the last ten years,” said Berry.

“I’m looking forward to the redistricting process,” said Berry. “I think it’s going to be interesting when we see the maps and what the outside counsel comes up with, and with the GIS capabilities, we’re going to be right on target.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters is no stranger to the redistricting process. As a Brazos County Constable he played an active role in helping with the process in early 2000. In 2010, he oversaw the process as county judge. Peters says he believes this process will go smoothly. The only significant difference he see’s this time around is the time frame in which the process will take.

“The timetable is really what’s going to make it difficult, but I think we can get it done,” said Peters.

In typical cases, the redistricting process is usually done over the course of several months, but due to COVID-19 related delays, census results were distributed to counties later than usual.

“We’ve got a good firm that’s going to help us get through that, and that’s the same firm that we used ten years ago and 20 years ago,” said Peters. “They know what they’re doing and of course, the technology has gotten much better than what it has been in the past.”

College Station resident Susan Laue attended Tuesday’s meeting. She says it’s vital that everyone’s voice is heard. She says it is also critical that each person in the county has an equal say.

“I think redistricting is one of the most essential building blocks of our civic responsibility and our communities. It is the way that we, each voter, can assure that we have a voice and that our friends and neighbors have a voice,” said Laue.

“I see that we’re on track. Fortunately, Brazos County has grown, which is a wonderful thing, but the challenge that it provides is making sure that each community has access to the representation that it deserves,” said Laue. “The question is, are we as citizens going to stand up for those standards and to make sure that we’re represented and have access to the representation that we deserve?”

Brazos County Commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, October 18 to present their first draft of proposed redistricting lines. A second draft meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28 and a final meeting to adopt the redistricting plan is scheduled for November 2. All meetings are scheduled for 10 A.M.

Brazos County census data and quick facts can be found here.

