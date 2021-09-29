Advertisement

Brazos County Health District to administer COVID-19 booster to eligible people

(WEAU)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday that they will administer COVID-19 booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

Booster shots are available to those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, according to the health district. People can get the booster at the health district Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team is also available to provide on-site booster vaccines for eligible individuals.

According to the State Vaccine Dashboard, 1,896 Brazos County residents have already received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Those eligible for a booster are:

  • Residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older
  • People age 65 and older
  • People ages 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • People ages 18-64 whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission such as health care providers, teachers, etc.

“All brands of COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection for most people, but a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to wane and who are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease,” according to the health district.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Good Bull BBQ back open
Good Bull BBQ back open with new pit master
Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station
Rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley from...
Rainfall Update: Totals across the Brazos Valley from overnight Tuesday rain
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies