Brazos County Health District to administer COVID-19 booster to eligible people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday that they will administer COVID-19 booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

Booster shots are available to those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, according to the health district. People can get the booster at the health district Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team is also available to provide on-site booster vaccines for eligible individuals.

According to the State Vaccine Dashboard, 1,896 Brazos County residents have already received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Those eligible for a booster are:

Residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older

People age 65 and older

People ages 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-64 whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission such as health care providers, teachers, etc.

“All brands of COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection for most people, but a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to wane and who are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease,” according to the health district.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.