Brazos Valley Cares donates $10,000 to Bryan Disabled American Veterans chapter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Cares donated a check to the Bryan chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The organization donated $10,000 to the DAV to help pay for a new van. The DAV uses a van to transport veterans to VA clinics in Temple and Waco almost every single day.

Richard Lee with DAV says this van is critical to their mission to help get veterans the help they need.

“Without this van they have no other way to get back and forth to their appointments,” said Lee. “And this van goes five days a week.”

Lee says they typically purchase a van that lasts for about three to four years, after putting over 100,000 miles on it constantly driving back and forth. Lee says they are waiting on approval, but hoping to purchase it by early next year.

