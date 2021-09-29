Advertisement

Brazos Valley Cares donates $10,000 to Bryan Disabled American Veterans chapter

Brazos Valley Cares presents a check to the Bryan chapter of Disabled American Veterans.
Brazos Valley Cares presents a check to the Bryan chapter of Disabled American Veterans.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Cares donated a check to the Bryan chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The organization donated $10,000 to the DAV to help pay for a new van. The DAV uses a van to transport veterans to VA clinics in Temple and Waco almost every single day.

Richard Lee with DAV says this van is critical to their mission to help get veterans the help they need.

“Without this van they have no other way to get back and forth to their appointments,” said Lee. “And this van goes five days a week.”

Lee says they typically purchase a van that lasts for about three to four years, after putting over 100,000 miles on it constantly driving back and forth. Lee says they are waiting on approval, but hoping to purchase it by early next year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on this street in Bryan Saturday night. Both victims survived, but it's...
Victim in double shooting in Bryan speaks to KBTX about the attack
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Sheriff's Office says they don't see evidence of animal cruelty.
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs chained in the woods, no evidence of animal cruelty
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Texas A&M
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

Bryan and College Station police departments report seeing a decrease in violent crimes so far...
Despite recent shootings, Bryan and College Station Police seeing a decrease in some violent crimes
Brazos County Commissioners court meeting
Brazos County Commissioners begin redistricting process
Forecast Radar for 12am Wednesday, September 29
TIMING UPDATE: Overnight storms expected for the Brazos Valley
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/28
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/28