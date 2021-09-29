Bryan singer needs community support to win national competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Layne Lampley is looking to the community for support to win the National Anthem Contest. If she wins, Lampley will perform the song on stage at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

Lampley, born and raised in Bryan, attended Mitchell Elementary School, Sam Rayburn Middle School and graduated from Rudder High School in 2013. She then attended and graduated from Texas A&M University.

Lampley credits both Bryan ISD and Texas A&M with her success.

“The music program at Bryan ISD is phenomenal. The music teachers that I had through school were so supportive and made a huge impact in my life. Bryan ISD always pushes their students to strive to be the best.”

Lampley says she’s thankful she got to continue pursuing music during her time at Texas A&M. However, Lampley gives most of the credit to the Catalena Cowgirls, a precision rodeo drill team where she sang the National Anthem on the back of her horse before competitions.

“That’s really where I got most of my experience that will help me win this contest,” said Lampley.

To win the National Anthem Contest, Lampley needs to garner the most votes. You can vote for Lampley on the National Finals Rodeo website here.

“It would mean the world to me to get to represent the Brazos Valley and our community in Las Vegas. I hope to show everyone that this community has talent and that if you stay persistent in pursuing your goals and dreams, you can. You can make it and you can do it.”

The winners of the contest will be announced Monday, Oct. 4.

For the full interview with Layne Lampley, watch here:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.