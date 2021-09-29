Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley launches coffee crawl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Oct. 1, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is offering residents the chance to enjoy local caffeine favorites through its Coffee Crawl.

The Coffee Crawl runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15 and during the crawl participants will get the perfect caffeine jolt they have been looking for.

To participate you must donate $25 to the museum. Following your donation, you will receive a mug, limited edition Coffee Crawl sticker, and a punch card that will get you a free coffee, or other items, at various shops. Click here to see the full list.

“Your $25 donation supports us and supports our educational programs that support the children here in the Brazos Valley and then supports the local coffee shops as well with your business,” said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

The Children’s Museum is located at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive, Suite 80 in Bryan.

