Advertisement

Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley launches coffee crawl

A donation to the museum will get you free items at 10 different coffee spots in BCS
CMBV Coffee Crawl
CMBV Coffee Crawl(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Oct. 1, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is offering residents the chance to enjoy local caffeine favorites through its Coffee Crawl.

The Coffee Crawl runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15 and during the crawl participants will get the perfect caffeine jolt they have been looking for.

To participate you must donate $25 to the museum. Following your donation, you will receive a mug, limited edition Coffee Crawl sticker, and a punch card that will get you a free coffee, or other items, at various shops. Click here to see the full list.

“Your $25 donation supports us and supports our educational programs that support the children here in the Brazos Valley and then supports the local coffee shops as well with your business,” said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

The Children’s Museum is located at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive, Suite 80 in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

Latest News

Rainfall totals from official observation and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley from...
Rainfall Update: Totals across the Brazos Valley from overnight Tuesday rain
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.
Texas senators blast regulator for power grid winterization loophole lawmakers wrote into law
Grimes County employees are getting pay raises.
Grimes County’s new budget includes $3 an hour raises for law enforcement, jailers, dispatchers
Layne Lampley has the chance to sing the National Anthem at the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in...
Bryan singer needs community support to win national competition