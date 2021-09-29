College Station sweeps Paetow remains in first place 19-5A

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 2 College Station improved to 28-2 and 9-0 in District 19-5A play following a 3 set win (25-10, 25-6, 25-16) over Katy Paetow Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

Madison Kimes paced College Station with 9 kills. Abby Peterek added 20 assists and Keira Herron had 19 digs.

College Station will travel to Bryan on Friday night to take on Rudder. First serve is set for 5 pm.

