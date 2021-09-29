Consol volleyball sweeps Magnolia West

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Magnolia West 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start, trailing the Mustangs 9-7 before going on a run and taking control the rest of the match. Consol led by as many as 7 in game one before completing the 5 point victory in the opening set.

Ava Derbes had a match-high 12 kills. Derbes’ teammate Lesley Munoz anchored the defense, adding 5 blocks. The Lady Tigers currently sit in 2nd in District 19-5A behind College Station.

Consol will travel to Magnolia on Friday for a road district contest with the Bulldogs.

