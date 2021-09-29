Advertisement

Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana

Rob and Pam Stephens were killed Sunday evening near their hometown of Billings. Their son, a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M, was critically injured.
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was Rob and Pam Stephens Their son, Riley, was critically injured but survived.(Images provided to KTVQ-TV from Mission Aviation)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Montana (KBTX) - Federal authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash involving a family who was visiting College Station prior to the crash that happened near their hometown of Billings, Montana.

According to multiple media reports, Rob and Pam Stephens were killed when their Beechcraft Bonanza S35 crashed at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Billings Gazette. The couple’s son, Riley Stephens, was the third passenger on board the flight but he survived.

He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The family owns Mission Aviation based in Billings and according to the company’s website, Riley Stephens is a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M University and returned home after graduating.

Family members are keeping an online journal of updates for Riley’s recovery. He suffered burns to 70% of his body and is now being treated at a facility in Salt Lake City. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for financial donations here.

According to KTVQ-TV in Billings, the family was in College Station and Houston last weekend prior to flying back to Montana on Sunday.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash, according to reports.

