Advertisement

COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station

Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19 outpatients.(KY3)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A COVID-19 antibody infusion center is opening in College Station, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday morning.

The infusion center will open to the public Thursday, Sept. 30. With a doctor’s referral, outpatients will be provided with monoclonal antibodies, for no cost.

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care, according to a release from the governor’s office. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.

Brazos County, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan and St. Joseph Health Hospital partnered with the governor and the Texas Division of Emergency management (TDEM) to bring this facility to the community.

“This facility in Brazos County will ensure Texans in the Bryan-College Station region who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment,” said Abbott. “Thank you to our local government partners and St. Joseph Health Hospital for working with us to open this new infusion center.”

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more in the planning stages:

  • Amarillo (TDEM)
  • Austin (DSHS)
  • Beaumont (TDEM)
  • College Station (TDEM)
  • Corpus Christi (DSHS)
  • Edinburg (TDEM)
  • Fort Worth (DSHS)
  • Harlingen (TDEM)
  • Houston (DSHS)
  • Laredo (DSHS)
  • Livingston (TDEM)
  • Lubbock (TDEM)
  • McKinney (TDEM)
  • Nacogdoches (TDEM)
  • Nash (TDEM)
  • Odessa (TDEM)
  • San Antonio (DSHS)
  • Seguin (TDEM)
  • Tyler (TDEM)
  • The Woodlands (DSHS)
  • Victoria (TDEM)
  • Waco (TDEM)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Five-year-old Noah Arellano.
Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car
Monsignor McCaffrey was injured Sunday morning in Groesbeck.
Monsignor John McCaffrey recovering after car accident in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Although the infusion center itself is only for university students, faculty, and staff,...
COVID-19 mobile antibody infusion center opens on Texas A&M campus

Latest News

United Way of the Brazos Valley
United Way of the Brazos Valley wins $25,000 for health care program
9/29
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 9/29
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic light at Highway 6 down in Hearne; drivers proceed with caution
Sherrell Henderson speaks with her children after experiencing a scare Tuesday morning as she...
Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off