Despite recent shootings, Bryan and College Station Police seeing a decrease in some violent crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station Police Departments are both reporting a decrease in most violent crimes compared to both 2020 and 2019.

College Station Police Department says they have seen the number of homicides so far this year nearly double compared to last. In 2020, the number of homicides in the city was four. This year, that number is seven. Police say that does not include the justified officer involved shootings.

“All of these violent crime numbers are very small as a percentage of all our crimes, or percentage of our population,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

Below are the numbers provided to KBTX by CSPD:

Crime 2019 2020 2021 Fighting 39 42 59 Deadly conduct 7 15 5 Assault 385 365 292 Assault family violence 454 523 350 Robbery 16 15 13 Aggravated robbery 36 17 13 Aggravated Assault 107 72 53 Aggravated Assault family violence 37 29 18 Homicide 2 4 7

Bryan Police say they are too seeing a decrease in aggravated assaults over the last three years. Officer Kole Taylor says it is an encouraging sign to see this trend. With that, Taylor stresses that these trends are able to happen thanks to involvement from the community.

“We cant be everywhere at one time, so if you see something suspicious, obviously gives us a call so we can check it out,” said Taylor.

Below are the statistics provided to KBTX from Bryan Police:

Crime 2019 2020 2021 Aggravated assault 223 322 180 Aggravated assault family violence 102 137 78

Still, both departments agree that these violent crimes make up a small portion of the calls they receive. They say the largest issue they run into every single day is property crimes.

“The broken windows theory of policing does help, and that is where we are able to address more minor offenses so we don’t end up having larger problems occur in an area,” said Lopez.

